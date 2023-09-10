19g616l0v6zh2k in
Culture at Capital One
I've started the interview process at Capital One for a Lead Engineer role. But the reviews on Glassdoor that report about toxic stack ranking at the company have me considering declining an offer if I receive one. I currently work at a company with a relaxed culture where PIP and layoffs are low concern. I'd hate to move to a company that hands out PIPs like candy.
Can any engineers currently working at Capital One shed some light on if I should run away from this company?
5
3206
Sort by:
SalmonsKinSoftware Engineer
Lead SE here, pipped out at C1 this week, Stacked ranking mandated 15% of mid year reviews be Below Strong rating and most if not all of those got pips, even after only the first mid year review. Run.
8
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482