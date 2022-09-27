iamwaswa in
Levels.fyi Negotiation Service for Startups
Hello, just wondering if the levels.fyi negotiation service applies to startups or just the more established companies.
Wondering if the service is just as effective for lesser known companies or is it really useful for the bigger companies with lots of salary information available
BrianBusiness Development at Levels.fyi
We definitely can work with startup offers and have helped plenty of folks negotiate offers with startups in varying stages. If you have specific questions, feel free to email us at negotiation@levels.fyi
BrianBusiness Development at Levels.fyi
You can also reach out via Live Chat on our homepage: levels.fyi
