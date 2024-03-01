Bibah in
Does Mphasis ask to fill a form
After applying for a job by recruiters, I get a link from "terefic.com" asking me to fill the form to complete my application.
I never open the link because I'm not sure it's safe.
Now I'm asking if somebody have experience with that or what do you think about.
Thank you
bringeeRecruiter
I haven't heard of this before, but it looks like a pretty standard CRM/Applicant Tracking System. You can also clarify with your recruiter what the site is and how they use it. If they won't answer your question, then consider it a scam lol
