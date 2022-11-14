Amazon is laying off 3% of it's corporate staff (10,000 people)

Amazon has now begun layoffs.





The cuts will focus on the devices organization like Alexa, the retail division, and of course, human resources. Somewhere around 10,000 people will be let go. That's 3% of global staff.





In case you didn't know, Amazon had 10,000 engineers on Alexa and Echo devices. They prioritized devices so highly that at one point in 2017-2018, any engineer getting a job offer for other Amazon roles was supposed to also get an offer from Alexa.