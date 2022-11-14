ferryboat in
Amazon is laying off 3% of it's corporate staff (10,000 people)
Amazon has now begun layoffs.
The cuts will focus on the devices organization like Alexa, the retail division, and of course, human resources. Somewhere around 10,000 people will be let go. That's 3% of global staff.
In case you didn't know, Amazon had 10,000 engineers on Alexa and Echo devices. They prioritized devices so highly that at one point in 2017-2018, any engineer getting a job offer for other Amazon roles was supposed to also get an offer from Alexa.
48
11553
Sort by:
zlzt31nJBcpaProduct Designer
I'm sure the folks who are getting laid off will find new roles quickly. I saw that meta employees being laid off are being picked up rather quickly by other firms. Wishing everyone impacted a soft landing
18
19g6ul2b29bv9Software Engineer
What kind of companies are doing the snapping up? Would be good to know ahead of time just in case...
7
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,413