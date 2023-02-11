Lvttl in
Seeking some advice - relocate to US
Hey guys,
I am a 14-year experienced staff SWE woking for an US-owned semiconductor company in China. I am divided if I should relocate to SJ office if boss gives offer(says most possibly). I am not young(40+) but i like sports and looks energic.
I am a self-driven person also i'd like to experince my life. I belive i can adapt for the life and working in US. But means in other hand, i would break comfortable zone and start from 0.
Can you guys share your thoughts on it?
Thanks
4
1861
user64456Technical Program Manager at Microsoft
Sounds like you've made your mind up already. Go for it!
1
LvttlSoftware Engineer
Hard to you say at the last moment, you know. Thanks, man, anyway
