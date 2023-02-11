Seeking some advice - relocate to US

Hey guys,

I am a 14-year experienced staff SW E woking for an US-owned semiconductor company in China. I am divided if I should relocate to SJ office if boss gives offer(says most possibly). I am not young(40+) but i like sports and looks energic.

I am a self-driven person also i'd like to experince my life. I belive i can adapt for the life and working in US. But means in other hand, i would break comfortable zone and start from 0.

Can you guys share your thoughts on it?

Thanks