Seeking some advice - relocate to US

Hey guys, 
I am a 14-year experienced staff SWE woking for an US-owned semiconductor company in China. I am divided if I should relocate to SJ office if boss gives offer(says most possibly). I am not young(40+) but i like sports and looks energic. 
I am a self-driven person also i'd like to experince my life. I belive i can adapt for the life and working in US. But means in other hand, i would break comfortable zone and start from 0. 
Can you guys share your thoughts on it? 
Thanks
user64456Technical Program Manager at Microsoft 
Sounds like you've made your mind up already. Go for it!
1
LvttlSoftware Engineer  
Hard to you say at the last moment, you know. Thanks, man, anyway

