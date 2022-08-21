pearlywhites in
Cirrus Logic PM Offer Rescinded
I went through about a month of interviews after receiving a referral for a Program Manager position at Cirrus Logic. I got a verbal offer for $155 tc with 2 yoe and they asked for references including my current manager. A week later i got a call saying that the VP if engineering didn't approve budget for hiring and they would have to reconsider in November. Has anyone else experienced anything similar recently?
4
1632
Sort by:
undertoneSoftware Engineer
That sucks, wouldn’t dwell on it though. If anything the fact that they rescinded an offer sheds light on them as a company, and whether you’d want to work for someone like that
1
pearlywhitesTechnical Project Manager at National Instruments
That’s true. I’ll easily be able to find another job that pays in the same range
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,380