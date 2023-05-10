Vista in
PSA for folks who use Calendly or other scheduling tools
I use Calendly for work and have been having a lot of people no-show on me and, upon digging further, it seems a Google setting with Gmail is blocking unknown calendar invites from appearing on your calendar.
Google seems might have auto-opted in people to this new setting that hides calendar invites from unknown senders. Supposedly, it's to combat spam, but filtering things out like a Calendly event has caused people issues with missing appointments.
In your google calendar settings, you'll want to update this highlighted part: https://i.imgur.com/5A8GKLL_d.webp?maxwidth=760&fidelity=grand
Twitter thread on it: https://twitter.com/michaelglena/status/1655946790167007232
bcnecoProgram Manager
Wow, wasn't expecting to find this here, but glad I did. I thought it was just some random no-shows I got today also, but they told me they didn't have anything on their calendar, so this must be why.
