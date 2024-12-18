Eliezer Santiago in
Going back after years
Hi there,
I know this day it's so hard to get a job especially in Tech because of the competition. So like my situation after being stop my passion into Tech and focus as a full time parents for my kids long story short I want to go back again and I know some but I'm super behind on this field. Any recommendation where to start again, I am thinking to focus on Python then data structures & algorithms or Cloud, I don't know it's so hard to start again when the market has a lot of better and seniors programmers and devs. Thanks for your time to read and share your thoughts. More power.
Zen07gen2019Product Manager
Many companies offer return to work programs for moms like you. They start with a 16wk trial period and transition to full time , something to apply and try out .
santiagoelieWeb Development (Front-End)
Thank you! Any company recommendation, please?
