Going back after years

Hi there,





I know this day it's so hard to get a job especially in Tech because of the competition. So like my situation after being stop my passion into Tech and focus as a full time parents for my kids long story short I want to go back again and I know some but I'm super behind on this field. Any recommendation where to start again, I am thinking to focus on Python then data structures & algorithms or Cloud, I don't know it's so hard to start again when the market has a lot of better and seniors programmers and devs. Thanks for your time to read and share your thoughts. More power.