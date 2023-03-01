19g6xl1wemfb1 in
Advice for this summer
I am a Junior studying computer engineering, and I don't know what I'm doing this summer.
I have applied to quite a few computer engineering internships (~50) and I have not even gotten any interviews. I am beginning to feel stressed about what I am going to do for the summer. Should I keep trying for internships or try to do research with a professor at my school and do a non-technical job on the side? I feel like I am qualified for many of the positions I am applying for, but never make it past the resume review.
I have talked to my career development office, but they just recommend cold messaging people on LinkedIn, which just feels so fake to me.
Any advice?
4
2341
Sort by:
RosepetalHardware Engineer
Keep applying and message recruiters and mangers in linkedin…. Same time work on your backup by applying some parting and work under professor
RosepetalHardware Engineer
Market is down and ppl getting laid off … so no need to stress out for things that are out of your control.. don’t get mislead by job reqs n you not getting shortlisted … many times req is opened after shortlisting candidate through referral… so they are not seeing your resume at first place .
About
Public
Hardware Engineer
Members
3,439