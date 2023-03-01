Advice for this summer

I am a Junior studying computer engineering, and I don't know what I'm doing this summer.

I have applied to quite a few computer engineering internships (~50) and I have not even gotten any interviews. I am beginning to feel stressed about what I am going to do for the summer. Should I keep trying for internships or try to do research with a professor at my school and do a non-technical job on the side? I feel like I am qualified for many of the positions I am applying for, but never make it past the resume review.





I have talked to my career development office, but they just recommend cold messaging people on LinkedIn, which just feels so fake to me.

Any advice?