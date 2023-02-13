Electricdonkey in
Ex Hr, now a software consultant...
Degree in human resources management
Associates in Business Admin.
Worked at bank, non profit and govt all in HR as contract. 4 yr total after graduation.
Moved to a software vendors consultant support role. Did not know how to rven write a sql query prior to this job, or how tk access VM or maintain DB
Here i am, doing support QA and much more including implementation.
Shitty salary cause canada sucks, low py high tax and you grt thr idea.
Only way out i see is doing microsoft certs as i am interested in Azure dev ops. Writting Az900 tomorow,
I might fail.
But worth a shot, or 2 ;)
To anyone reading this, keeo trying. I applied to 800 jobs in 3 months and had only 3 interview with all being rejection.(US and canada combined)
2
1928
bringeeRecruiter
Love this! Definitely support the idea of keep trying! Tech is great because there are so many different avenues to get to where you want to go. I know plenty of entry-level HR type folks move into Product Management and Program Management roles
2
ElectricdonkeySolution Architect
You are more than welcome to recruit me from Canada. Let me know and I can provide my contact.
