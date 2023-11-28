Charlie Munger, Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, dies at age 99

Press Release from Berkshire Hathaway: https://www.berkshirehathaway.com/news/nov2823.pdf





Also known as Warren Buffet's right hand man, but an investment legend in his own right.





Excerpt from the statement:

Berkshire Hathaway a few minutes ago was advised by members of Charlie Munger’s family that he peacefully died this morning at a California hospital. Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, wishes to say: “Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie’s inspiration, wisdom and participation.” The family will handle all affairs pursuant to Charlie’s instructions.