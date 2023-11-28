ab189c00e in
Charlie Munger, Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, dies at age 99
Press Release from Berkshire Hathaway: https://www.berkshirehathaway.com/news/nov2823.pdf
Also known as Warren Buffet's right hand man, but an investment legend in his own right.
Excerpt from the statement:
Berkshire Hathaway a few minutes ago was advised by members of Charlie Munger’s family that he peacefully died this morning at a California hospital. Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, wishes to say: “Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie’s inspiration, wisdom and participation.” The family will handle all affairs pursuant to Charlie’s instructions.
Calculatron99Business Analyst
Came here to post this too, really loved following him. I think people should also read/watch his speech on the Psychology of Human Misjudgment. It's long but so worth it. It's given me such a great perspective on how to partner and work with people: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jv7sLrON7QY Transcript revised by Munger: https://fs.blog/great-talks/psychology-human-misjudgment/
telescopeSoftware Engineer
Highly recommend this read / watch. Such a great understanding of how people can be wrong and stooped in their own philosophies
