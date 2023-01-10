Mohsin Qadeer in
Need suggestion to Move to US couldn't Find employer
Hey,
I live in Finland and I have done my Master's degree in Software, Web and Cloud from Tampere university of technology. I have 3 years of experience in Web development. Currently I am working as DevOps Engineer. I don't know what can I do in this situation as if there is any professional who can guide me or refer me somewhere. I want to move to USA. If there is any guidance for me it would be Highly Apricated.
Regards,
Mohsin
rotisserieSoftware Engineer
Have you applied to any US based roles? Work or education visa will be the best way to enter the US. For education you should consider applying to grad school all over the US
MqadeerSoftware Engineer
I have just completed my Master's degree and doing a job here. But I am not able to find any one regarding work sponsor. Although for PhD I am considering that option at the moment to apply and move there.
