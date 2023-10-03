Software Engineer - New Grad > Software Engineer III

I was looking at a "Software Engineering III" position with a smaller tech company and they listed the salary range as $105,000 - $150,000.





Out of curiosity, I looked through their other listings and clicked "Software Engineer - New Grad" to see how the pay compared. I was shocked to see that salary was listed as $130,000 - $150,000.





So many places don't seem to place any value on experience. I've been passively looking for over a year, and everything I've found is either lower than I'm willing to accept (and often not much more than entry-level) or has requirements for very specific tech stacks.