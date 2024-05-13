19g615kyukh13p in  
Solution Architect  

Sharing my ultimate interview preparation guide

This has helped me significantly. Hope it helps you too. Good luck.

Cheers.. 🥂


https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1hzP8j7matoUiJ15N-RhsL5Dmig8_E3aP/edit#gid=1377915986

Top Leetcode questions of All Time - most important.xlsx

madscienceSoftware Engineer  
I remember this being posted a while back here, it's super helpful!
1

