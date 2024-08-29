1 year out of college, earning ~$200k - Should I leave for more challenge?

Pretty good work life balance and on track for another promotion. My main concern is I feel like I'm not being challenged enough by my coworkers. One tiny example, people very rarely critique my system designs or code. I know I'm not that good.. (I want to work with people with much more experience than myself)





I graduated last year and live in Atlanta. I’m at a large company (not FANG or a ‘sexy’ company) but it pays well:





- Base: $152k

- Bonus: $17k (11%)

- Retention Bonus: $60k over 3 years

(broken down into three $20k payments/year)





I’ve been debating whether I should start looking for a new job that would challenge me more, ideally being around people I can learn from. But given the current job market and my compensation level, I’m wondering if it’s a bad idea. Would I be crazy to look for something new right now, or is it better to prioritize growth over security this early in my career?