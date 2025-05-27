theras in
Poll
Will the AI bubble pop?
Been seeing more and more doomer posts on Reddit and Twitter about the AI bubble popping, all while the news cycles cover how companies are laying off people cause of AI, or how Sam Altman and that guy from Apple are going to make an all-new AI device.
Do ya'll think this is a bubble that'll pop sometime soon or is this actually just the new normal?
Select one
656 participants
24
3916
Sort by:
ThirstyFlamingoSoftware Engineer a day ago
I think it will "pop" but sort of like the internet and pre .com era where it pops, and market levels out but the technology keeps going and gets better and eventually comes back to where it was without the hype.
23
About
Public
Tech
Members
764,042