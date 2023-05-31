Entering team placement round at JPMC

I am entering the team placement round for the consumer community banking home lending team at JP Morgan & Chase.

Recently bought a car for my wife with them, so why not? Anyways, I am finalizing my placement as a SWE3(602?) in the Philly/Delaware office. What should I be reasonably asking for? I got a straight 150k + 4% match cash offer that’s remote as a SWE4 at a defense contractor but that’s pending a Public Trust investigation. Should I mention it? Where should I start the bidding? I just got to 8yoe and I have an applied masters in cs.