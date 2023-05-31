PersonMan in
Entering team placement round at JPMC
I am entering the team placement round for the consumer community banking home lending team at JP Morgan & Chase.
Recently bought a car for my wife with them, so why not? Anyways, I am finalizing my placement as a SWE3(602?) in the Philly/Delaware office. What should I be reasonably asking for? I got a straight 150k + 4% match cash offer that’s remote as a SWE4 at a defense contractor but that’s pending a Public Trust investigation. Should I mention it? Where should I start the bidding? I just got to 8yoe and I have an applied masters in cs.
2
3207
Sort by:
Jobhunter1111Project Manager
What grade is the position? JPMC has salary ranges by grade that move up or down depending on the line of business and team. If you applied for an associate, you're stuck within that range, VP range, etc. Note that the ranges for front office (bankers) will be higher - an associate banker may have a higher salary than a VP SWE. A good guide is to look at an equivalent role in NYC (they legally must post the range) and adjust down $5-10k roughly
1
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482