smehra in
Software Engineering internship
I'm currently a sophomore studying industrial and systems engineering at Virginia Tech also pursuing a computer science minor. I have become pretty interested in computer science and have been studying indepently along side for about a year. I was wondering if anyone had any advice for getting a summer software engineering internship at bigger tech company
2
1431
Sort by:
4asopjcJ8cSoftware Engineer
Do you havea. resume already made? If not, that would be step one. You can find templates for what a cs resume should look like online and I would highly recommend you look into the STAR method to format the bullets on it. You can use that method to turn your classroom projects and even homework assignments into legitimate experience that could get you seen by recruiters.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,431