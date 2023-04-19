Did I get Ghosted?

I recently interviewed with a somewhat large company for a Software Engineering position. I had an initial call with a recruiter, which went well. Then I had an online 90-minute technical assessment, which I passed. Then for the last stage in their interview process, I did a virtual on-site, which took about 4 hours. I believe that all of the interviews in the on-site went very well but it has been over a week now, and I have not heard back from them.





Is it common for a company to take this long to get back to you about the results of an on-site interview?