What is better?

1. You move to US, for Masters. You try giving interviews in companies, so that during the 3 months time, you can land a job.

You move to US, for PhD. During your PhD, you do internships in big companies, so that after your graduation, you can land job on these companies.





2. You move to Canada, for PhD/masters, get PR & then citizenship. Try to land on those big companies.

What are the pros and cons for each of these scenarios?

Does having a PhD often ensures landing jobs on the big companies?

Does hving a PhD means bigger annual package?









