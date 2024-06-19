ferryboat in  
Software Engineer  

Meta layoffs as a part of restructure

Meta shook things up in its Reality Labs hardware division today, splitting it into two groups: Wearables and Metaverse.


It looks like they're putting more money into the Ray-Ban smart glasses, which is more of a hit than they thought it'd be.


https://www.theverge.com/2024/6/18/24181420/meta-wearables-reality-labs-layoffs

Meta forms new Wearables group and lays off some employees

Meta forms new Wearables group and lays off some employees

Meta’s Reality Labs hardware division is separating into two orgs: Wearables and Metaverse, according to a leaked memo. Some employees have also been laid off.

theverge.com
3
2232
Sort by:
HoptimumTechnical Program Manager  
With Apple prioritizing a cheaper, more consumer friendly, version of the Vision, Meta focusing on wearables makes sense too. Just waiting for the Amazon Basics smartglasses soon lol
2
darkwebSoftware Engineer  
😂

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,552