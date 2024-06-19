ferryboat in
Meta layoffs as a part of restructure
Meta shook things up in its Reality Labs hardware division today, splitting it into two groups: Wearables and Metaverse.
It looks like they're putting more money into the Ray-Ban smart glasses, which is more of a hit than they thought it'd be.
https://www.theverge.com/2024/6/18/24181420/meta-wearables-reality-labs-layoffs
HoptimumTechnical Program Manager
With Apple prioritizing a cheaper, more consumer friendly, version of the Vision, Meta focusing on wearables makes sense too. Just waiting for the Amazon Basics smartglasses soon lol
darkwebSoftware Engineer
