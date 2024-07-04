anonymously1978 in
Not getting interview calls
I have 20 years of experience as an SE. I have solid experience in back end development with good systems design experience. I also have experience building private cloud. I have applied to several companies and the pattern I am seeing is not even seeing interview calls for following positions. I am just using LinkedIn Easy Apply with a standard resume and no cover letter. Below is sample of jobs I tried
(1) Backend senior software engineer at Barnes and Noble
(2) Senior Platform Engineer at Crystal Equation Corporation
(3) Staff Software Engineering at DataDog
anonuser001Security
Sounds like you should redo your resume and expand your apply methods. There's a lot of talent out of jobs right now. It's going to be competitive.
