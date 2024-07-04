Not getting interview calls

I have 20 years of experience as an SE. I have solid experience in back end development with good systems design experience. I also have experience building private cloud. I have applied to several companies and the pattern I am seeing is not even seeing interview calls for following positions. I am just using LinkedIn Easy Apply with a standard resume and no cover letter. Below is sample of jobs I tried





(1) Backend senior software engineer at Barnes and Noble

(2) Senior Platform Engineer at Crystal Equation Corporation

(3) Staff Software Engineering at DataDog