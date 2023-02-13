geraltofrivia in
Fresher Roles?
TLDR: Looking for Product/UX Designer roles (In India) (would need VISA Sponsorship in other countries).
While there has been alot of layoffs and recession periods yet some companies are hiring designer that too LEAD/Sr/Principal or Designer 2/3... for doing what a Junior/Fresher Designer CAN do.
Are there any Fresher Designer roles on the market? Why exactly is a Fresher seen as a walking red flag? If the COST to Train/Mentor is a factor which companies run away from doesn't it state alot about the company?
dtra9000Product Designer
I don't know of any specific open roles, but yeah it can show a lot about a company if they aren't willing to mentor/train. That said, I wouldn't suggest leading any conversation with the need to be trained. Definitely try to work on your skills and portfolio to show you have a strong foundation and be confident in your approach, that may help
