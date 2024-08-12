spr123 in
Apple Interview Process for Mechanical Test Engineer
Hii all,
Any one working in Apple or has interviewed at Apple. After a call with the recruiter, she has set up a call next week for me with one of the team members. Would like to know how Apple interview process is like and how should I go on preparing. Only 7 days to go for a call.
For each required skill and responsibility in the job description, be able to explain the direct relevance of one or more items on your resume. Or if you have no experience in that item then try to learn the basics
