Batman1 in
IMC trading
How's working at IMC trading for Hardware/FPGA Engineers Amsterdam. Is it better than top tech companies and how good it is w.r.t to it's peers like Jane Street, Optiver etc.
I also couldn't find salaries for 10-11 years experienced engineers, Any idea about that?
4
3911
Sort by:
SEAglesHardware Engineer
I don't have first hand experience but have had some old colleagues who used to work there in Amsterdam and they said the culture can be a bit tough. Lots of arrogance and little upward growth. All just rumors though, so take it with a grain of salt.
2
Batman1Hardware Engineer
Thanks. So where did your colleagues move on to?
About
Public
Hardware Engineer
Members
3,439