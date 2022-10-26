moneysayz in
Internships
Hi, what are the hest internships to look out for as a freshman or sophomore in college. I really want to get ahead of the game as the SWE is getting really competitive. I go to a mid college and most of my colleges graduates dont get into good jobs. I just want to be ready for when Im looking for jobs.
Thank you!
Software Engineer
This might sound weird but have you tried craigslist? You might get some weird responses but when I started my career, I got my first gig working on wordpress plugins by putting a post up and I helped a few small businesses in my area during the summer. I got to play with the dogs at the vet clinic and build stuff. win win lol
Computer Science at Hofstra University
that’s actually very smart lmaoo i’ll look into it
