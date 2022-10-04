skycomputer in  
Computer Science at UC Berkeley 

PSA: Meta rescinding internship offers 😬

A few of my friends just had their internship offers rescinded. This seems like a huge deal given they've never done this before in the history of the company.


Wouldn't recommend applying to Meta right now, look for other internships. There are plenty: https://levels.fyi/internships/

11
5720
Sort by:
cnui831Financial Analyst at Goldman Sachs 
I heard they are closing their 225 Park Avenue South office (NYC) this morning. That was a huge space too.
4
Shadow03Software Engineer  
Opened a new one

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,413