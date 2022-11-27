19g6vl1q1kxj5 in
SDE1 to SDE2 promotion salary negotiation?
I am a Software Development Engineer 1 (SDE) at a big tech company with about 5 years of experience outside of the company and 1 year at the company. I am being promoted to an SDE 2, but the specifics of the salary have not been discussed, yet. What tactics or strategies would you use to get a higher salary than what is presented?
kappacoderSoftware Engineer
So you’re saying at G the offered salary is the only available salary to that applicant?
Software Engineer
At Google, anyway, if you tried to start negotiating, as your manager, I would be pretty surprised and have to have an awkward "That's not how this works" conversation with you.
But maybe there are other companies where this is normal.