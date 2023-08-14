No work at company. What to put in resume?

So I am currently in a Service based company in India with 1.7+ yrs of exp as Java Full Stack Engineer. Basically I received training in Java, Spring Boot, DB, React so I have knowledge of that and I have made some projects on it and currently trying to go deeper in it.





Problem is I have been trying to switch for 7-8 months now but no good response because my experience section is bad. I have some projects, and some achievements in Leetcode/CP(not that great but okayish) but there is literally nothing to share in exp section mostly like % reduction or % benefit I did. I don't know what to put. There is no work in Java domain in our company, and they said even if they receive it they will give that to more experienced ones than us.





What should I put in experience section to make me stand out?





Ps:- I have only written, created microservices, handled backend, all that in exp section.