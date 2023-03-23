Self taught junior dev

I have been learning all things code (and code related) a little over a year now. I dont have any background in tech but I have acquired skills with Python, React, JavaScript, CSS, HTML, Git, GitHub and Node.js. I'm still learning new frameworks and languages while also trying my hand at Data Structures and Algorithms. Knowing the climate of the tech scene and the competitive job market right now; I want to pick your brains and ask do you think there is a place for a junior developer with a non-traditional background? Or is there a place for a junior developer in general? Let me know what you think.