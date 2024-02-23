qwertyCoder in
Rivian vs Cybertruck. Hear me out.
The rivian looks hot. Cybertruck is not. I don't understand how Rivian hasn't sold more of them and why they're struggling (they just announced layoffs). If I could afford a Rivian I'd take that over the cybertruck any day. Does anyone actually think the cybertruck will be a success?
12
8147
Sort by:
gotenksTechnical Writer
Not arguing at all. Rivian beats cybertruck hands down. Big price difference though. And I think that most people who want trucks don’t want to worry about range anxiety when towing. Rivian should have had a more entry level vehicle also.
7
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer
Agreed on price. One thing I really like about Rivian is that they also have a commercial division. Amazon for instance has a contract to buy many delivery trucks with them. Bodes a bit better than many of the other EV makers from a confidence / longevity perspective.
4
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,521