JimmyY
Amazon SDEI or SDEII
When Amazon posts a job position with the title: "Software Development Engineer". Does it always mean SDEI, or might it be SDEII as well?
I'm asking because I found two positions with the exact experience requirements, but the first is for Software Development Engineer and the second one is for Software Development Engineer II.
DallasRecruiter
I used to recruit for Amazon. The general rule of thumb is (was): SDE1 = L4 = ~0-3 YOE SDE2 = L5 = ~3-8 YOE SDE3/Senior SDE = L6 = 8+ YOE Take a look at the YOE in the qualifications first and that should give you a good general idea of what level they're looking to hire for. That said, a lot of recruiters/teams will try to create job postings that capture multiple levels, so even if the posting might be for an SDE2, they might be open to hiring an SDE1. It's rarer for it to go the other way, but I've seen it happen before.
JimmyY
Thanks, Dallas, it clarifies a lot! May I ask you another question? How significant is the influence of the fully completed coding challenge? If let's say, one of the tasks was not entirely finished or had a bug in the solution, is it already a no-go for a candidate?
