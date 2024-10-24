Feeling stuck as a junior

I'm an SDE1 at Amazon and I've been here for a little over 2.5 years. I have a medical wfh accommodation that lets me work remotely and the rest of the team is hybrid right now. In January they will all be 5 days in office.





My old manager was not at all supportive of promoting me a year ago and never told me what we could do to get closer to promo. Whenever I asked him about promo he always looked concerned and never told me anything concrete to improve on. He originally told me we could work towards a promo doc 1.5 years in but whenever I kept asking about it closer to that time he kept saying "You're not experienced enough."





My new manager is a lot more supportive of promo but he's pretty hands off with the team and whenever I ask for feedback it's usually generic advice. However I don't know if my promo doc was submitted this quarter or not.





I've kinda lost hope in getting promoted and moving up to SDE2 at Amazon is a must within 4 years or so or else you get PIP'd out. If I transfer teams I'd be set back by another year for getting data points. I was also told that me being remote could also play a role in not getting promoted. I don't know what to do. I'm currently getting ready to prep Leetcode again and study up on system design so I can interview elsewhere.