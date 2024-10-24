Feeling stuck as a junior
I'm an SDE1 at Amazon and I've been here for a little over 2.5 years. I have a medical wfh accommodation that lets me work remotely and the rest of the team is hybrid right now. In January they will all be 5 days in office.
My old manager was not at all supportive of promoting me a year ago and never told me what we could do to get closer to promo. Whenever I asked him about promo he always looked concerned and never told me anything concrete to improve on. He originally told me we could work towards a promo doc 1.5 years in but whenever I kept asking about it closer to that time he kept saying "You're not experienced enough."
My new manager is a lot more supportive of promo but he's pretty hands off with the team and whenever I ask for feedback it's usually generic advice. However I don't know if my promo doc was submitted this quarter or not.
I've kinda lost hope in getting promoted and moving up to SDE2 at Amazon is a must within 4 years or so or else you get PIP'd out. If I transfer teams I'd be set back by another year for getting data points. I was also told that me being remote could also play a role in not getting promoted. I don't know what to do. I'm currently getting ready to prep Leetcode again and study up on system design so I can interview elsewhere.
There is a document that has to be written. You can start the promo conversation by asking how complete is the document.
There is an SDE role guideline that has a list of items that is looked at during the promotion evaluation. You should self evaluate your performance against it. Another angle for self assessment is to compare your work output, the help you need to complete tasks (is it minimal for most things?), etc against other L5 SDEs on your team