Engagement methodologies - Deloitte

Joining as Program Manager. I would be grateful for any reading material /pointers to methodologies used in managing engagements, cost estimation and metrics
If you could share best practices, that'll be great too
Thanks!
basikaliTechnical Program Manager
Look up Succeeding as a Management Consultant by Safarova Kristina. Good case studies and management best practices from McKinsey and BCG. I think those two are far and above better than Deloitte so once you're ready to leave, you'll already have these practices in your toolbelt.
Another one I really enjoyed is McKinsey Mind By Paul Friga and Ethan Raseil. This is the follow up to The McKinsey Way which is another great one.
