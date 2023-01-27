sidewinder in
Need advice for switch from QA to SDE
I am an Associate Quality Engineer in my current company, and my CTC is ₹6,00,000 (~$7400). I want to switch from QA to SDE role, and get into good Product Company. I joined the company 6 months ago (on-campus offer) but haven't learned anything interesting, just filling up excel sheets and switching multiple screens to check if DDL is correct or not!!
I am from not so good college so didn't had much exposure about what to do to get a good job. I know almost intermediate level DSA and have some knowledge on web development.
Please advice me on how to achieve my aim in switching this role. What all skills to acquire and include in resume? And resources to follow.
Thanks!
I have told this to my team lead and reporting manager, they said they will look into it, since I joined recently. But chances are thin here. So I'm also preparing for interviews parallelly. But dont have good projects to showcase. Can you suggest some? Thanks
80,482
Especially if you don’t feel like you can have an honest conversation with your manager about you career goals and ask for more challenging work that will help you achieve them, it might be better to move to a better company or at least a better manager as soon as you can.