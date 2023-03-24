aynrand in
OpenAI Stock Plan
How does OpenAI's stock grant program work? What is the valuation? Is there a vesting cliff? Can you sell on a secondary market? Are there refreshers?
Seems like they pay a hefty amount in cash salary as well, so I'm curious how locked up the stock is.
diskgolferSoftware Engineer
1 yr cliff. Quarterly vest I believe after that. 4 yr grant with 2 yr lock. Capped at 10x growth (for now). I believe they file an 83b for folks so tax is only paid on cap gains. Cash = base and no bonuses. Can only sell when presented with the chance by OpenAI, but it happens rarely. I think the last one was 18 months ago or so.
3
undertoneSoftware Engineer
Yeah apparently they operate kind of like SpaceX, with tender offers every now and then. The 2 year lock up period makes it so that you can liquidate only after 2 years of being with the company plus when the company makes the tender offer, so no instant liquidity for sure.
