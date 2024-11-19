E A in
Poll
Career options? What would you choose?
Hi guys,
Please be nice, genuinely seeking advice/feedback.
I am currently studying MS in CS and have undergrad in Economics. (Both from top 10 schools)
I want to start applying to jobs and build a career but I am soo scared of choosing the wrong field. All the options below are careers that I am genuinely interested in and love. I have worked as a PM before and also in Analytics. Enjoyed both- but worked at smaller companies where the comp was not great.
---I want to optimize for Pay/WLB.
--- I am taking care of my mom so I need to make enough to support us both.
---Willing to work up to 55-60 hours a week, and prefer Hybrid/Remote. I really hate being in the office and can not do long hours every day in office.
--- A career that won't be taken over by AI
Based in US. Willing to relocate.
Appreciate the advice 🙏
Closed
180 participants
2
1896
Sort by:
slaphappy2233
apply to all and take what u can get
1
[deleted]
This comment was deleted.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,601