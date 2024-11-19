Career options? What would you choose?

Poll

Please be nice, genuinely seeking advice/feedback.





I am currently studying MS in CS and have undergrad in Economics. (Both from top 10 schools)





I want to start applying to jobs and build a career but I am soo scared of choosing the wrong field. All the options below are careers that I am genuinely interested in and love. I have worked as a PM before and also in Analytics. Enjoyed both- but worked at smaller companies where the comp was not great.





---I want to optimize for Pay/WLB.





--- I am taking care of my mom so I need to make enough to support us both.





---Willing to work up to 55-60 hours a week, and prefer Hybrid/Remote. I really hate being in the office and can not do long hours every day in office.







--- A career that won't be taken over by AI





Based in US. Willing to relocate.





Appreciate the advice 🙏