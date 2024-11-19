E A in  
 

Career options? What would you choose?

Hi guys,

Please be nice, genuinely seeking advice/feedback. 

I am currently studying MS in CS and have undergrad in Economics. (Both from top 10 schools)

I want to start applying to jobs and build a career but I am soo scared of choosing the wrong field. All the options below are careers that I am genuinely interested in and love. I have worked as a PM before and also in Analytics. Enjoyed both- but worked at smaller companies where the comp was not  great. 

---I want to optimize for Pay/WLB. 

--- I am taking care of my mom so I need to make enough to support us both. 

---Willing to work up to 55-60 hours a week, and prefer Hybrid/Remote. I really hate being in the office and can not do long hours every day in office. 

 --- A career that won't be taken over by AI

Based in US. Willing to relocate.   

Appreciate the advice 🙏

2
1896
slaphappy2233 
apply to all and take what u can get
