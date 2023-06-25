Bold Monk in
Is it beneficial to put the things that you have learnt but do not have industry experience.
I have worked on Spring boot (Java) framework.
Would it be beneficial to put frameworks like Laravel, Flask and Django as well in my resume apart from Spring boot.
I have covered these framework from online learning platform - educative, Udemy.
thoughts and suggestions are welcomed.
On the side notes, I m planning to move from India to Europe, recommend something that I can put in my resume to increase my chances of getting my resume shortlisted.
thanks. (community feels much better than blind)
0
870
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482