Bold Monk in  
Software Engineer  

Is it beneficial to put the things that you have learnt but do not have industry experience.

I have worked on Spring boot (Java) framework.

Would it be beneficial to put frameworks like Laravel, Flask and Django as well in my resume apart from Spring boot.

I have covered these framework from online learning platform - educative, Udemy.


thoughts and suggestions are welcomed.

On the side notes, I m planning to move from India to Europe, recommend something that I can put in my resume to increase my chances of getting my resume shortlisted.


thanks. (community feels much better than blind)

0
870

About

Public

Software Engineer

Members

80,482