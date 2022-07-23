tesseract in
Case for staying with a company for a while
Saw on Twitter: "People optimize for small money by jumping between companies, especially on E5 level below. Big money starts at E6+. To get there you need to gather knowledge - usually by staying for a prolonged amount of time in a domain/team."
Source: twitter com/lwastuargo/status/1550676215966875648
6
1083
Sort by:
crazy8sMobile Software Engineer
Not always a good idea to hop to another company for a promo or a raise. People don’t consider that you have to start from scratch and you lose all the context you’ve built up over time.
2
Nxinwko92664oebxSoftware Engineer
This is true. Depending on the size of the team and the projects you get to work on, it’s probably best to stay for at least a year or two to see things to completion. Not to mention the connections. If you happen to have a great team environment, I wouldn’t trade that for a small pay bump. No way.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,317