Nambung in
Being in Australia as a proxy between India and US to drive initiatives
I'm being retained with an offer of being in Australia as a proxy between India and US to drive initiatives. US is the HQ and India team is growing. Australia engineering hiring is on pause. Is being a proxy with TZ overlap an advantage for long term? Role is highly technical and demands regular sync with both US and India.
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer
This seems like a TPM role that could be a great opportunity to bridge the gap between the US and India teams. Just make sure the scope and expectations are well-defined and actually what you want.
