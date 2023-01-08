mayflower in
What exactly does "out of band" mean for a compensation package?
Does anybody know what the "out of band" tag means on this offer: https://www.levels.fyi/offer/59b27ece-9431-4541-8abb-ac151f723388
undecodedSoftware Engineer
It represents an offer that’s above the compensation band for a particular role / level. Usually it’s reserved for stellar candidates or those who have very competitive offers. Typically it requires approval from a higher level manager at the company. These are outlier offers.
