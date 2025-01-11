Difficult intern decision

Poll

I'm currently interning a stripe, I intervened at Amazon last summer, and my mananger is letting me come back in spring. Now my summer is the only spot that's open, I have a couple options:

- series D startup 67$/hr + 10k relo in nyc

- capital one, 65$/hr + 5k relo in Dallas

- if given RO FTE at stripe or amazon

- keep recruiting (google, ramp mid process)

Would love to here why on the poll





I don't want to reneg stripe or the startup as these small companies will burn bridges.

Ps, all swe internships, I graduate in June so after the summer I would take a FTE offer anyways