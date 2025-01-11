akho in
Difficult intern decision
I'm currently interning a stripe, I intervened at Amazon last summer, and my mananger is letting me come back in spring. Now my summer is the only spot that's open, I have a couple options:
- series D startup 67$/hr + 10k relo in nyc
- capital one, 65$/hr + 5k relo in Dallas
- if given RO FTE at stripe or amazon
- keep recruiting (google, ramp mid process)
Would love to here why on the poll
I don't want to reneg stripe or the startup as these small companies will burn bridges.
Ps, all swe internships, I graduate in June so after the summer I would take a FTE offer anyways
13
5964
datahop123Software Engineer
Go to the one that pushes you to grow. FTE at Amazon is going to help down the road. Don't worry too much about bridges, be loyal but it's your career. Sometimes you have to switch when the opportunity comes.
2
