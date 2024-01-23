Process for Canadian citizen to study in US

My son is a Canadian citizen born in India doing his middle school in Canada. We are planning to move to the US when he goes to high school. What would be the process for him to study in a US university? I heard the process is simple for Canadian citizens? Not sure when we would get our green card as our priority date is 2019. Just worried that he has to go through F1 process. Any help is appreciated! Thanks !