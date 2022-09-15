74njfOp2o1in318u in
Goldman Sachs layoffs incoming, the culling begins
The bank is reinstating a tradition of annual employee culls, which have historically targeted between 1% and 5% of lower performers, in positions across the firm, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation.
At the lower end of that range, which is the size of the expected cull, that means several hundred job cuts at the New York-based investment bank with 47,000 employees at midyear.
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/09/12/goldman-sachs-to-kick-off-wall-street-layoff-season-with-hundreds-of-job-cuts-this-month.html
What roles are they cutting exactly?
What roles are they cutting exactly?
