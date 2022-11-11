Metaman in
Meta Layoffs
Many of my peers at Meta were let go today as part of a 11,000 person layoff. If your company is hiring, please consider reaching out and publicizing on your platforms, whether here or LinkedIn or elsewhere, as people will be looking for jobs / posts about job availability and their next opportunity.
LarryFarnsyTechnical Program Manager at Facebook
There were some really strong TPMs that were let go, I hope they find good places to land!
