Job market in 2023

What is your experience trying to get a new job / switch companies in SWE in 2023 ? I tried looking for statistics on new hires but couldn't find anything.





I remember when I started looking for a job in 2021-2022 I applied at 2 jobs, got 2 interviews and 2 offers, without any profesionnal experience.





Now I applied to around 40-50 jobs and only got rejections. I'm trying to figure out if there's an issue in my CV or in the way I apply to these jobs or if the current market is really hard ane companies "hiring" are just collecting CV's and only hiring top-notch engineers overqualified for the role. What is your personal experience ?