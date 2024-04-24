Can't get ahead of the curve, suggestions?

I've been a web developer/software engineer/frontend developer whatever you would like to call my career for the past 10+ years, and are in my mid 30s. I always seem to be underpaid. Whenever I think I am ahead of the game when I switch jobs and I get that 25%+ pay increase I think that I'm doing great! then a couple years go by and I look up the average salary and I find out I'm just below average.





I know I'm not the best developer, but I do get shit done. I'm a jack of all trades I focused on quantity over quality in regards to languages/frameworks. I was afraid if I didn't have the basics of a language/framework I may not be able to find a job if nothing was out there that I knew. There are so many languages and frameworks out there it's hard to focus on any one.





I've often wondered if I should look at a lead position but lack the confidence to truly ensure good code quality. And I can't see jumping into a company and doing this since I wouldn't understand the system, and most systems seem to be convoluted and overly complex.





I also worry about where this field is going as a whole with cloud computing, ML, etc. It feels like more and more companies ask for you to do everything instead of focusing on one area.





I'm just looking for some guidance or thoughts on how to proceed in my career. It's not like I can take big risks either I'm the sole provider for myself, no one is there to pick me up if I fall.