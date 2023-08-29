Anonn123 in
NEED ADVICE, DS or SWE for career growth?
Currently about to finish undergrad with a CS degree. I have an offer for a DS role at a large bank (~100k TC). Only have 1 internship in DS. My goal is to get into management asap. Would being a DS at the start of my career limit my growth potential since a lot of management jobs require SWE experiences? Should I focus on getting a SWE job for my first job, or could I be a DS first and then move into and ML engineering role and onto management through there? Also, I enjoy doing both jobs, so job satisfaction isn't a problem.
DankturtleDevOps
Depends on a few things. First of all, you'd probably benefit from taking the job to get experience. TC depends on your geo area. Second, you'll be able to assess if DS is for you or not and skill accordingly from that job. If you hate it, try swe. It'll be a while before you're in management. You'd probably benefit from a mentor who is management in the field you decide. Also SWE isn't easy to get into. So even if you decide today you want to go SWE, you may still want to take the job.
