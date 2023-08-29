NEED ADVICE, DS or SWE for career growth?

Currently about to finish undergrad with a CS degree. I have an offer for a DS role at a large bank (~100k TC). Only have 1 internship in DS. My goal is to get into management asap. Would being a DS at the start of my career limit my growth potential since a lot of management jobs require SWE experiences? Should I focus on getting a SWE job for my first job, or could I be a DS first and then move into and ML engineering role and onto management through there? Also, I enjoy doing both jobs, so job satisfaction isn't a problem.