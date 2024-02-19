Disney star turned space CEO: Bridgit Mendler launches satellite data startup

I have to admit its a bit wild to see the Disney star we grew up watching spin out a space satellite data company. What an incredibly entertaining world we live in.





It seems like they're solving the issue of bottlenecks on throughput for data intensive space applications. Its mainly the earth based infrastructure that becomes the limiting factor, and so they're building new hardware to support much larger data flows.





https://www.cnbc.com/2024/02/19/disney-star-bridgit-mendler-launches-satellite-startup-northwood-space.html