telescope in
Disney star turned space CEO: Bridgit Mendler launches satellite data startup
I have to admit its a bit wild to see the Disney star we grew up watching spin out a space satellite data company. What an incredibly entertaining world we live in.
It seems like they're solving the issue of bottlenecks on throughput for data intensive space applications. Its mainly the earth based infrastructure that becomes the limiting factor, and so they're building new hardware to support much larger data flows.
https://www.cnbc.com/2024/02/19/disney-star-bridgit-mendler-launches-satellite-startup-northwood-space.html
5
6826
Sort by:
yumyumcoughProduct Manager
i think shes one of the brightest disney costars, she was at MIT and im pretty sure she was doing her Law degree at Harvard with a stint in Berkeley Law School last semester.
6
skycomputerComputer Science at UC Berkeley
Ahh so thats why me and my friends could've sworn we saw her around campus last semester at Berkeley. That's awesome though.
6
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,521