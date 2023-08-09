19g614l3k5j95t in
Difficulty finding jobs/interviews
Hey all! Apologies if this has been stated many times before, but I finished a coding bootcamp last year and have been having a hard time landing even an interview. I had a brief stint as a Solutions Engineer at a start up but that ended as quickly as it began due to a company re-organization. Ive been contemplating going back into customer service just to have a steady paycheck again. Do you all have any advice for a new comer in the industry?
Thank you for your time.
2
1018
dm2000
Keep up your coding practice, especially around the time of applications (LeetCode, HackerRank, AlgoExpert, etc). Find job boards on GitHub which update daily with the newest SWE positions. Apply everywhere you possibly can (and meet basic qualifications for) to maximize your chances. Try to make some connections with people who work at these companies if possible (might help get a referral) and don’t be shy to message recruiters directly if such an option presents itself. Overall, the industry recruiting is still a full crap shoot right now so you can’t do much but grind and hope for the best. Of course if you need money, take whatever you can now and focus on SWE in your free time. Best of luck to you.
