Difficulty finding jobs/interviews

Hey all! Apologies if this has been stated many times before, but I finished a coding bootcamp last year and have been having a hard time landing even an interview. I had a brief stint as a Solutions Engineer at a start up but that ended as quickly as it began due to a company re-organization. Ive been contemplating going back into customer service just to have a steady paycheck again. Do you all have any advice for a new comer in the industry?





Thank you for your time.